Courts must see through the games govts play

Nor is this issue new. We have seen this several times in the past. Mumbai does not have a mayor, either. Chennai did not have one for seven years. Elections for the post in Delhi were delayed. Clearly, there is a big gap between the walk and the talk. And it cuts across political parties. One might even say that this is one of the few things on which there is wide political agreement -- to make weak or non-functioning city councils and mayors. Even when we did have mayors (in Bengaluru), we kept changing them each year, more or less ensuring they could not do anything in that short tenure.