Creating green jobs

Unemployment and climate change, two seemingly unrelated issues, should dominate the narratives in Indian politics. Every second young Indian is jobless, and this crisis dealt a blistering blow to the Modi-led government.

Meanwhile, recent climate change-related disasters in Wayanad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and the frequent urban floods in Indian cities are causes of grave concern. Can these two challenges be linked economically to devise a national policy? The answer is a resounding yes! But how?