Dealing with wheeling

We all know the story of the old man, the grandson and the donkey who set out on a journey to the next village. Both walking alongside the donkey produced remarks such as, How silly! Why doesn’t someone sit on the donkey? When the old man started riding: “How selfish. He is making the poor boy walk!” Then when both of them climbed on the animal to ride, “ How inhumane. That poor creature will get killed! And so on.