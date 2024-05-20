Dear valued students, pay up and go home

Nobody, to be clear, is talking about closing the door on international students — just moderating the numbers by trimming what the government considers to be the less desirable elements. Such calibration may be easier said than done. It is the tone of the messaging that’s concerning. This seems conflicted, to put it mildly. Home Secretary James Cleverly, who commissioned the review, said in December that higher education “should be a route to study and education, rather than a visa route by the back door.”

A visa route was precisely what the government was offering, though, when it brought in the program in 2021. This enables students who complete an eligible course to remain and work in the UK for two years after graduating (three years in the case of a Ph.D.), and was part of a strategy that aimed to boost Britain’s education exports to £35 billion a year and attract 600,000 international students by 2030. The problem was that it succeeded too well. A record 680,000 overseas students arrived in 2021-22, blowing past the target eight years early.

The suggestion advanced by Cleverly is that some international students sign up for cheaper, lower-quality courses simply because they want to immigrate. Too many then go into lower-paid care work, and are therefore not the “best and brightest” that the government sought to attract. This seems a little insulting to these students. They also have paid good money. How does the government know their desires? Young people sometimes don’t know their own intentions, though we all appreciate having options. This branding of a section of the student cohort discounts their aspirational potential: How does the government know that they won’t move into more skilled, higher-paid occupations later?

The approach smacks of the snobbery and elitism that have characterized British education policy in the past. (The proposition that some eligible courses aren’t worthy of enabling entry is also, incidentally, at odds with the UK’s projected image of being a world-leading education provider.) Chris Skidmore, the former universities minister who introduced the 600,000 target, told the BBC that it was “never clear what abuse was supposed to be taking place.” He isn’t alone in his bafflement.