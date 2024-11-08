Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Design of the divine

Design of the divine

The colours and weaves of a tapestry blend slowly but surely to unfold a masterpiece. It takes a plan to conceive and achieve, with a holistic end result in mind.

Follow Us :

Jacqueline Colaco
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 19:07 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Oasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us