‘Digital arrest’ is the latest weapon in the arsenal of cybercriminals

Advancements in information and communication technology have fundamentally reshaped every facet of our lives in contemporary society. The internet’s global reach is its strength; however, it is also its vulnerability, exploited by those who wish to harm others. Cybercrimes can be seen as the digital offspring of traditional crimes.
Anonymity and ubiquity in cyberspace have given malicious actors an excellent opportunity to perpetrate crimes like online fraud (a digital descendent of theft) and hide easily.
Since the last decade, cybercrime has evolved into a highly organised, substantial, revenue-oriented industry. The increasing sophistication and professionalisation of cybercriminals have led to the expansion of virtual marketplaces that trade in restricted items like stolen credit and debit card information, online banking credentials, weapons, deep fakes, illegal drugs, malware and services related to cybercrime.
This has led to a significant increase in the number and severity of cyberattacks.
In the ever-expanding world of cybercrimes, a new tactic of crime known as ‘digital arrest’ has emerged. In this scheme, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials like police, anti-narcotic or customs officials to manipulate victims.
They deceive gullible individuals into believing they have committed a serious transnational crime and may face arrest and prosecution. They deceive the individuals by making them believe that they are being digitally arrested and may be released by paying a huge sum of money to so-called law enforcement officials. Fraudsters use fear and a sense of urgency to trick victims into handing over money quickly before they have a chance to think.
In one such reported case, a victim received a call in November 2023 from a purported customer representative of a leading courier company. The caller claimed a parcel sent to him from Taiwan had been detained in Mumbai.
The caller further said the parcel contained a passport, credit cards and banned drugs. The fraudster then transferred the call to his accomplices who posed as Mumbai Crime Branch and Narcotics Control Bureau agents. These imposters threatened the victim and initiated a fake “on-camera investigation”.
Victim was directed to quarantine himself in his house (digital arrest) and was forbidden from leaving the home. The criminal, claiming to be a DCP, collected the financial and other personal details of the victim and threatened to book him for illegal activity and money laundering.
Terrified and confused, the victim remained under house arrest for over a week. During that period of digital arrest, the victim was forced to make online transactions transferring more than Rs 8 crore to multiple fraudulent accounts.
This is one of the several cases that have been reported in police stations in recent times across the country. Perpetrators use any digital channel they can find to contact victims, create a sense of urgency and fear by manipulating them with fabricated evidence.
They use threatening language and create psychological tension with supposed legal consequences like arrest and prosecution. They may even stage fake conference calls where fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials promise to help the victim escape a legal crisis, if they only make a payment.
These tactics leave victims terrified and confused, making them more susceptible to the scam.
Fraudsters may even try to isolate and gain complete control of the victims by making them grant access to their devices through remote access software. This gives them complete control over the victim’s online activities, resulting in monitoring and stealing of sensitive information.
Digital arrest scams are surfacing nationwide, with police forces recording numerous cases. To combat the growing threat of digital arrest scams, police organisations nationwide are increasingly equipping themselves in unravelling the complexities of these scams and holding perpetrators accountable.
I am of the strong opinion that prevention is the best defence against digital arrest scams. Equipping citizens with knowledge to identify such scams is crucial. By raising awareness about the tactics these criminals use, we can empower people to identify and avoid falling prey to scams.
To safeguard against these fraudulent scams, citizens should take the following precautions:
Verify calls & messages: Always verify the caller’s identity, especially if it’s claiming to be a bank or police. Banks don’t obtain KYC or personal information through mobile phones; legitimate law enforcement agencies communicate through official channels only. Any call or message relating to a bank account should be verified with the bank branch officials before replying.
Safeguard your personal information: Never share your personal information, like Aadhaar details, banking details etc., with any unknown persons or unverified emails. Lock the biometrics on your Aadhaar card and unlock it only when required.
Exercise caution with video calls: Take precautions while answering video calls from unknown phone numbers. Fraudsters may misuse screenshots of your video call to blackmail you to extort money. Enable privacy settings of your accounts to avoid video calls from unknown numbers.
Don’t pay money under pressure: Never transfer any money under coercion or pressure. No law enforcement officer will ask to transfer or deposit money while investigating a crime.
Verify the caller: Any call from police or any other law enforcement agency should be verified from your local and jurisdictional police station.
Stay Informed: Keep a constant vigil and familiarise yourself with the modus operandi of cybercriminals to protect yourself and educate others.
Know how to report: Any digital fraud or any scam involving any friends or relatives should be informed to the cybercrime helpline and local police. Toll-free number 1930 & National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) are operational under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
Secure your accounts: Enable privacy settings on your social media accounts to prevent public access to your personal details, photos and videos.
Please understand: There is no provision for digital arrest in Indian laws. If someone tells you that you are digitally arrested or virtually arrested, it is likely a scam.
Red flags of digital arrest scams: Law enforcement will not demand money over the phone or request remote access to your device. Threats, scare tactics, and fabricated evidence are all signs of a scam.
These tips may not be exhaustive as criminals develop new methods for crime perpetration. Keeping ourselves informed about contemporary trends can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to digital arrest scams.
Therefore, staying vigilant and reporting suspicious communications to the police are crucial. Going forward, cybersecurity awareness should become a lifelong habit for everyone.
(The writer is Director General of Police, CID, Economic Offences and Special Units, Bengaluru)