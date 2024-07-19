Do good and good will come back to you

A person of action rather than words, she is always helping others, fixing what needs to be fixed and wishing and doing the best she can. She has often held my hand during stormy times and has only left it when I am out of the troubled waters and into the halcyon sea. Just recently a tempest of the worst kind impacted her life as well. The life of her daughter was threatened by a dreadful disease. Even though she was brave and poised through this upheaval, I knew she was deeply troubled.