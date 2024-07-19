Do good and good will come back to you

Life is an echo; what you send out to life, to the world, to the universe comes back to you. When we do good, we call upon the kind universe and it responds. We weave a tapestry of positivity and love, the warmth of which reaches far and wide and eventually embraces us in its kind folds.
A parable’s exposition reinforces the notion that whatever we give to life, life gives it back to us manifolds. A late summer evening a farmer
was working in his field with his old sick horse.
The farmer felt compassion for the horse and let his only horse loose in the mountains to live out its life without the burden of work. A few days later when the farmer was still trying to navigate his life without his horse the old horse came back rejuvenated after meandering in the mountainside and eating the free and wild grass that worked like medicine for him.
He did not come alone, twelve other nature renewed horses came along with him to the farmer.
A good heart manifests goodness around it. Those who bring happiness and sunshine to others cannot but help bask in it themselves.
A former Principal and now a close friend is one of the kindest people I know.
A person of action rather than words, she is always helping others, fixing what needs to be fixed and wishing and doing the best she can. She has often held my hand during stormy times and has only left it when I am out of the troubled waters and into the halcyon sea. Just recently a tempest of the worst kind impacted her life as well. The life of her daughter was threatened by a dreadful disease. Even though she was brave and poised through this upheaval, I knew she was deeply troubled.
During this difficult time something more powerful than the storm held her hand. All the goodness she had sent out to others came back to her manifold. Good wishes and prayers and blessings and help poured in for her and her family. The universe responded with kindness and after months of hardship her daughter is well again and is moving ahead with her life.
When you plant good seeds the harvest is always bountiful.