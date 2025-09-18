Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Doha strike turns the heat on Israel

Doha strike turns the heat on Israel

The aggression on Qatar, condemned by the US and the GCC, has deepened Israel’s diplomatic isolation.
Vappala Balachandran
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 19:45 IST
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 19:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IsraelOpinionCommentQatarAirstrikeDoha

Follow us on :

Follow Us