A speech of exaggerations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented his vision of the country in his 10th Independence Day address, and talked about the next five years of the country, the next 25 years, and even the next 1,000 years, over which he thought the impact of his decisions would last. While he talked about the longer time spans, an unwise thing to do, especially in a time of rapid changes, the real time span he was most concerned with, as can be discerned from the ideas and themes in his speech, was the next one year when he will seek re-election for a third term. The Prime Minister made a very political speech, with an electoral pitch that took off from his speech in parliament last week. He gave a clear indication of the themes for the coming election when he attacked the Opposition for “corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement”, and called for strengthening “probity, transparency and impartiality.” He also tried to present a rosy picture of the changes in the country over the past nine years and claimed credit for it.