A timely boost for manufacturing

The follow-up activities on these earlier plans did not match the initial enthusiasm and their performance has been below par. The SEZs in the country could never do what they did in China. Other programmes were also not able to achieve their full potential. The constraints and problems that they faced in implementation have to be studied and the lessons should guide action on the present programme. The size of the project, the availability of social and physical infrastructure, the ability and willingness of companies to invest, ease of land acquisition, rules on taxation and investment, and policy stability are all important matters which have a bearing on the success of the projects. All projects which are part of the initiative will need close scrutiny and follow-up to ensure that they don’t falter at the implementation stage.