A welcome commitment

An agreement signed by large global technology companies and social media platforms in Munich last week committing themselves to work together to avoid harmful deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public activities is a welcome attempt to deal with an emerging technological threat. The agreement was specifically meant to ensure that AI is not misused in elections.

This is relevant when dozens of countries, including India, the US and the UK, are set to hold their national elections this year. The signatories have said that “the accord is one important step to safeguard online communities against harmful AI content, and builds on the individual companies’ ongoing work.”

The signatories include Meta, X, Google, LinkedIn, IBM, Adobe, OpenAI, Amazon, TikTok and Microsoft. There has been criticism that ‘Big Tech’ companies have not taken active steps to prevent the misuse of AI technology for commercial or political reasons. The agreement may be an attempt on their part to counter the criticism.