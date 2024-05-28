A worrying loss of farmland trees

It is a matter of concern that India is losing a lot of its farmland tree cover when there is the need to increase the vegetation. A study published in the journal Nature Sustainability has said that millions of trees have disappeared from India’s farmlands in the last decade. The study, based on satellite imagery, has found that India may have lost about 5.6 million full-grown trees in agricultural lands between 2018 and 2022, and some regions lost up to half of their large trees between 2010 and 2018.

Some areas in Central India, such as parts of Maharashtra and Telangana, have sustained the biggest losses. The highest tree densities were found in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. There are regional variations, but depletion has generally been seen across the country. The trend needs to be taken seriously because 56% of the country is farmland and about 20% is forested area.