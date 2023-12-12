Address concerns over untouchability

The finding does not come as a surprise because Karnataka has kept the pernicious practice of untouchability alive. So prevalent is this practice, especially in rural areas, that the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai had to launch a special awareness programme at the gram panchayat level. The scheme, Vinaya Samarasya Yojana, was named after Vinaya, a three-year-old Dalit from Koppal district, whose family was fined Rs 25,000 because he had entered a temple. Ironically, upper caste leaders ostracised the family, forcing it to abandon its house and land and leave the village. Kota Srinivasa Poojary, then social welfare minister, had informed the Assembly that crimes against the SC/ST community were common in the state, but the conviction rate was only 7%. In October 2022, hundreds of Dalits in Shorapur taluk of Yadgiri district converted to Buddhism in protest against inequalities and the untouchable tag they had to bear. Dealing with a case where a Dalit family was prevented from entering a temple, the Karnataka High Court observed in October this year, “It is rather unfortunate that despite the Constitutional abolition of any form of untouchability, it still remains and persists in rural areas. The fact that it is still prevailing shocks the conscience of the court.”