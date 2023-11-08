Admission of failure to reduce poverty, hunger

The announcement of extension of the scheme – this time for five years -- at an election rally was inappropriate because it amounted to violation of the model code of conduct. It is pointed out that while parties make promises in their election manifestos, the Prime Minister has announced a decision of the government which can influence the voters. Opposition parties have brought it to the attention of the Election Commission. They have also objected to the Prime Minister presenting the scheme as a ‘gift’ from his government. The Food Security Act was originally legislated as a social security scheme. The BJP had opposed the legislation and the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had written to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that it had given “unworkable statutory responsibilities…to central and state governments.” Over the years, it became a political scheme with the Modi government accepting and expanding it and claiming credit for it. It is now being used as an election-time ‘gift’ to voters.