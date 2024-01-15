Another outrage in the name of honour 

Political parties are selective in their responses, depending on which community the victims belong to and where the incidents take place. Politicians use such incidents to stoke communal sentiments and widen social divisions. Community organisations often favour vigilante action and shield the guilty. Some even make punishment of ‘straying’ members of the community mandatory. WhatsApp groups keep an eye out for interfaith couples and target them. It is a reflection of the patriarchal nature of society that moral policing and vigilante actions are mostly aimed at women. Communities are particularly offended when their women go away with men of other communities, and the assumption is that they have less right to act on their own than men. So there is little surprise that moral policing is more about women, and they are more hurt by it than men. The law should punish the vigilantes, and society should reorient its moral radar.