Appalling trend in India’s coaching hub

Most students who go in for coaching in Kota are from the middle class, but there are others, too. All of them are driven by the desire to excel in competitive exams. In many cases, the students are driven more by their parents’ aspirations than their own. Once they are in the rat race, peer pressure also gets to them. While aspirations have kept rising everywhere year by year, there is also the sense that educational and employment opportunities are shrinking. Parents are under social pressure to see that their children are enrolled in the best courses. Engineering and management courses are considered more prestigious and rewarding than courses in the arts and humanities. A student’s aptitude finds no role in the selection of courses. Many students are put in the pressure cooker from their school days when they are unable to know what their interests are. In Kota, the students live away from their families and that adds to the pressure. Students everywhere are under pressure, but Kota presents an extreme situation.