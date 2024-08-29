Bengal government failed in handling Kolkata rape

The decisions and actions of the government from the beginning were wrong and could serve as textbook examples of how a government can lose control over a situation. The Principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, was appointed as the head of another hospital within hours of his removal; the government also failed to prevent the midnight attack on protesting doctors and some demolition near the crime scene. Whatever the government did or its leaders said did not carry conviction about its sincerity and commitment to finding out the truth, and even led to suspicions that it wanted to cover up the crime and shield the guilty. Some leaders drew a Bangladesh parallel, and the Kolkata Police issued notices to those who criticised the Mamata government. There was a lot of whataboutery about rapes happening in other states, too. Whataboutery is employed usually as an indirect justification of a wrong action, and that’s not the right thing to do for a government, certainly not over a rape-and-murder matter.