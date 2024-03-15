BJP tries tested formula in Haryana

The change in Haryana also meant the end of the BJP’s alliance with the Jat-dominated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala. The BJP did not have a majority of its own in the Assembly after the 2019 elections and had accepted the support of the JJP. It has felt that the JJP has become too demanding and has decided to put an end to the alliance. The BJP has always been transactional and even cynical in making and breaking alliances. While it has accepted into the fold old allies like the JD(U) and the TDP, it has dropped allies when they ceased to be of value. The JJP is also typically facing a split, an effect that an embrace with BJP has had for many other parties, too. The BJP may not have to worry much about its prospects in Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections, but the situation is likely to be different in the Assembly elections. It only secured 22% votes in the last elections but may have the advantage of a divided Opposition this time. Issues like the farmers’ agitation, wrestlers’ protests against sexual harassment, and the Agniveer scheme may find traction in the Assembly elections, if not in the Lok Sabha elections.