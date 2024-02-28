BJP’s duplicity on temple funds

The BJP has not only communalised the debate over the amendments that were proposed to the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Act, 1997, which sought to provide social security measures to about one lakh temple archakas who are in dire straits, but also misled people on what the bill sought to do.

While the bill was passed in the Assembly, it was defeated in the Legislative Council, where the Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine is in a majority. The Opposition had taken objection to the proposal wherein 87 temples with a gross income of over Rs 1 crore per annum and 31 temples with over Rs 10 lakh revenue would be required to contribute 10% and 5%, respectively, of the amount to the Common Pool Fund that caters to all Muzrai temples in the state.

There is nothing new about the fund itself as it has been in existence ever since the Act was enacted in 1997. If anything, the provisions are only beneficial to the rich temples as the income threshold for mandatory contribution to the fund was increased from Rs 10 lakh earlier to Rs 1 crore. It was the BJP itself which had set the earlier threshold of Rs 10 lakh.