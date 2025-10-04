Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Child marriages decline, not defeated

Child marriages decline, not defeated

India must build on improved public awareness to push efforts towards absolute deterrence
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 23:15 IST
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 23:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India Newschild marriageOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us