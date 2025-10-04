<p class="bodytext">The sharp decline in child marriages in India, as reported in a recent survey, marks a welcome trend for an important human development indicator. The survey by ‘Just Rights for Children’, a network of over 250 NGOs working for child protection, reported that child marriage among girls declined by 69% and among boys by 72% between April 2022 and March 2025. The report – Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence Towards a Child Marriage Free India – was released during an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last week. The survey was conducted in five states, chosen in a way to represent the country. Assam led with an 84% decline in marriages of girls, followed by Maharashtra and Bihar (70% each), Rajasthan (66%), and Karnataka (55%).</p>.<p class="bodytext">The survey found FIRs and arrests to be the most effective as deterrents against child marriage. But co-ordinated action of central and state governments, along with civil society organisations, also played a major role in this achievement. While three children were being married off every minute in 2019-21, only three cases were reported in an entire day. The awareness of child marriage laws is near universal and 99% of the respondents had seen or heard about the government’s Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign. In 31% of the surveyed villages, all girls in the 6-18 age group were attending school, but huge disparities between states were reported, with Bihar coming at the bottom. The reasons cited for child marriage included poverty (91%) and safety for minor girls (44%), apart from societal traditions and norms.</p>.India sees major fall in child marriages; Assam leads with 84% decline.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka has stood apart from the other states in that it depended more on helplines and Child Welfare Committees, than on police stations, for reporting cases. The survey traced this detail to an important link between trust in community-based systems and action against child marriage. It also acknowledged the significance of the state government’s decision to empower Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) to register marriages. The PDOs were instrumental in improving public awareness; in 2021, they were able to stop nearly 2,000 child marriages. The state’s move to criminalise child betrothal is also aligned with the larger vision. The survey report has recommended compulsory registration of marriages. Outreach through targeted initiatives will be crucial in India’s efforts to eradicate child marriage. The big drop in numbers shows that the country is on the right path. The government must leverage marked improvement in public awareness of the issue to devise programmes with greater scope and impact.</p>