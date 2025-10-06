Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Course-corrected SIR holds invaluable lessons 

Course-corrected SIR holds invaluable lessons 

Electoral rolls must be revised with fairness and transparency
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 00:49 IST
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 00:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBiharOpinioneditorialBihar Assembly Elections 2025special intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us