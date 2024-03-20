Does Putin even need an election?

Being “elected” to office, even if by dubious means, holds its own allure for dictators and other types of authoritarian leaders. That is why Saddam Hussain held a referendum in 1995, two decades after seizing power, in which his presidency was endorsed by 99.96% of the voters. In 2002, he was elected by 100% of the voters. Vladimir Putin's election as the President of Russia for a fifth term, with 88% of the votes cast, may be more modest in comparison, but it was entirely pre-determined. Putin's control over the political opposition and dissidence has not been total, but his control over State institutions is complete. That much was clear from the recent death of Alexei Navalny, his most potent political opponent to date. Boris Nemtsov, the other politician who might have posed a challenge to Putin, was shot dead on a Moscow street in 2015. Other dissenters and potential political challengers, too, met their premature deaths in Russia or elsewhere. The Russian media is tightly controlled. The Central Election Commissioner, who announced the results and said the country was “united” behind Putin, is window-dressing in such a system.