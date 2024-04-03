Don’t stake Sri Lanka ties for narrow gains

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have occasionally expressed unhappiness over the agreement on the island and demanded its retrieval. But there was no strong demand or agitation for it. No subsequent government, including the one led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has had a different opinion on it. The Supreme Court was told by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2013 that India had no historical claim to the island, and there was no ceding of Indian territory to Sri Lanka. The Rajya Sabha was told by the current government in

2022 that “Katchatheevu lies on the Sri Lankan side of the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in July 2014 explained the provisions of the 1974 and 1976 agreements to the Madras High Court and said that the status of the island was a settled matter. An RTI reply given by the MEA in 2015 also

said Katchatheevu was neither acquired nor ceded, and lay on the Sri Lankan side of the Maritime Boundary Line. Other historical documents also support this position.