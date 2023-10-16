Don’t meddle with forest buffer zones

In June 2023, the court had mandated a buffer zone of 1 km around protected forests where no development work could take place. However, following a review petition filed by the Centre, the court modified its order in April this year, lifting the blanket ban. Many states, particularly Kerala, had argued that the ban would severely impact the livelihood of villagers living in the buffer zone for generations. The court, observing that its earlier order was not implementable, had said that it would make it impossible for a villager to construct or renovate his house, and the government to take up construction of schools and public health centres. Unfortunately, the court also permitted “various projects of national and strategic importance” like highways in the buffer zone, while also observing that the guidelines issued by the Centre on protecting ESZs had enough safeguards.