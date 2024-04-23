Dubai’s disaster: There are lessons to learn

Dubai has wanted to become a marvel among the world’s cities and seen relentless building activity. It has created architectural wonders in the form of high-rises, motorways, airports and enterprises, all in a period of a few years. It was a case of too many things being done too fast without paying attention to all details. Building of an effective drainage system was neglected because it was thought that it would not be needed in a rain-scarce region. There was no provision in many areas for the rainwater to run off or percolate into the earth. It has been suggested that the excessive rainfall may be a consequence of cloudseeding, a practice which has been frequently resorted to in the region. The UAE has rejected the suggestion that there was cloudseeding before the rains occurred, and experts have not found any credible link between the two. The El Nino phenomenon has also been blamed. According to many experts, the unique atmospheric conditions that produced the deluge may have been the result of climate change.