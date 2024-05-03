EC, publish absolute voting numbers

Even when the data has been published, it is only the percentages of turn-out in various constituencies that has been given and not the absolute number of votes. The EC used to publish absolute numbers in the past. Percentages are not in themselves enough to understand and interpret data. They are derived from absolute numbers which actually form the basic data. Electoral data should especially be provided in absolute numbers for correct understating and analysis. It is pointed out that percentages can hide facts when large numbers are involved. Even the difference of a few votes can make an impact in certain situations. Some Opposition leaders have also expressed concern over the large differences between the initial figures and the final figures, even in percentage terms. It has been noted that there is a difference of 5-6% between the initial figures and the final figures, and that it is unusual.