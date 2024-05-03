EC, publish absolute voting numbers

Questions have been raised about the delay on the part of the Election Commission in publishing the voter turn-out data for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls, the manner in which the data was published, and even the veracity of the data. The final turn-out data was published on Tuesday, 11 days after the first phase polling on April 19 and four days after the second phase polling on April 26. The delay is very unusual as the data has traditionally been published within one or two days even in the years when computers were not in use. In 2019, the Election Commission had released absolute numbers of the turn-out in each constituency for the first phase two days after polling. Opposition leaders have expressed concern over the delay as there is no conceivable reason for it. Technology should have facilitated collection and publication of data within hours.
Even when the data has been published, it is only the percentages of turn-out in various constituencies that has been given and not the absolute number of votes. The EC used to publish absolute numbers in the past. Percentages are not in themselves enough to understand and interpret data. They are derived from absolute numbers which actually form the basic data. Electoral data should especially be provided in absolute numbers for correct understating and analysis. It is pointed out that percentages can hide facts when large numbers are involved. Even the difference of a few votes can make an impact in certain situations. Some Opposition leaders have also expressed concern over the large differences between the initial figures and the final figures, even in percentage terms. It has been noted that there is a difference of 5-6% between the initial figures and the final figures, and that it is unusual.
It is important for the Election Commission to act correctly in every aspect of the conduct of elections at every stage. It has attracted criticism on many aspects, especially over the election schedule it prepared, its reluctance to act on complaints of hate speech and violation of the model code of conduct by BJP leaders and ministers, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on other counts. Voting figures are important, and doubts have even been expressed that incomplete figures, as given by the EC, may be used to manipulate the results. The EC, with its unusual action, has given rise to such concerns. There is no room for secrecy, lack of transparency or inefficiency in its conduct. The publication of inadequate and incomplete data is wrong, and if there is a genuine reason for doing so, it needs to be explained.