Freeze this statue politics

A political row has erupted between the ruling Congress and the BJP over the installation of statues in Bengaluru, one of Bhuvaneshwari, the patron deity of Karnataka, and the other of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In 2011, the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced at the 77th All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana that the statue of Bhuvaneswhari would be installed, at a cost of Rs 25 crore, in the state capital. Bangalore University had offered 10 acres of land for the statue, with a proposal to build a centre for Kannada learning and research around it, though some Syndicate members had initially opposed the idea on the ground that the varsity should not turn into a destination for religious tourism. Over the years, the government considered various locations including Freedom Park, Race Course Road, and Hebbal Lake. Finally, in 2022, a full decade after the initial announcement, the BJP government zeroed in on a piece of land adjacent to Bangalore University and promised that the statue would be inaugurated by January 2023. Bhuvaneshwari is yet to see the light of day. Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has called for a tender for the installation of a bronze statue of Rajiv Gandhi at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore. The new statue is to replace an existing one, made of concrete, at Seshadripuram Junction.