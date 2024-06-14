G-7 must seek to end, not prolong, wars

Russia’s war on Ukraine and Israel's war in Gaza are top of the agenda at the G-7 summit in Italy. Immediately thereafter, representatives of some 90 countries are due to assemble – Russia is not attending -- for a separate “peace conference” that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has convened and Switzerland will host. Russia's war on Ukraine has now gone on for nearly 28 months. It is clear that Ukraine cannot beat Russia on the battleground, as was earlier believed. It needs more money, more weaponry, and perhaps it hopes for other countries' boots on the ground. It wants the world to gather as one in the Swiss Alps and speak against Russia. The bad news for Zelensky is that most of the world – which means the Global South -- is tired of this war. It has appeared increasingly as a proxy war between Russia and the US/NATO. Zelensky and his backers in the West may warn that Russian aggression will not stop with Ukraine. But across the world, South or North, people are outraged that Western leaders -- the same who are gathered in Italy -- will do nothing to stop an expansionist aggressor in the Middle East with the blood of over 34,000 civilians on its hands, even as they preach sanctimoniously against Russia's scant regard for territorial sovereignty.