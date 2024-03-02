‘Gender gap’ between tall talk and action

The government’s attitude shows that the resistance to giving equal treatment to women persists in the leadership of the armed forces and the government. When it is accepted that women are equal to men in every respect, there is no reason why they should be denied opportunities and positions that they deserve. That is discrimination and denial of fair play and justice. It wrong to force a woman officer to knock at the doors of the country’s highest court to get justice. There may be many other women in the armed forces or in other fields who may not have the inclination or means to go to court to get their due when it is denied to them. It is the responsibility of the government and the establishment to ensure that justice is done by default, not when demanded. There should be no place for gender-based discrimination in any government organisation.