Govt should use RBI bonanza wisely

The increase in the transferable surplus is a result of the increase in the central bank’s interest income from its foreign and domestic assets and forex transactions. Its sound financial management is also clear from the higher provisioning it has done under the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB). The buffer is maintained by the central bank to deal with any unforeseen contingencies and risks the economy may have to face. It has now raised the level of provisioning by 50 basis points, from 6% to 6.5% of its balance sheet size for 2023-24. It is an indication of the central bank’s confidence in the economy. At the same time, it has bolstered the ability of the economy to deal with any unexpected situation that may pose a threat to it, mainly because of problems in the international financial system. The surplus was calculated on the basis of the norms prescribed by a committee headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan.