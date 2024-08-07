Hasina’s exit signals tough days for India

Her choice of India as the first destination was dictated both by logistics as well as her proximity to the Indian leadership. It also framed India's new challenge in a tough neighbourhood. As long as Hasina was in the driving seat, New Delhi was confident that she would give no space to forces inimical to India to use Bangladesh territory to destabilise India.

She cracked down on jihadist groups with alleged links to Pakistan and even banned the Jamaat-i-Islami. Despite signing on the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative and fostering economic relations with Beijing, Hasina was aware of New Delhi's defence sensitivities and ensured that she was never once described in India as ‘pro-China’.

Her departure creates a huge security vacuum for New Delhi. The army has taken charge and is reported to be in the process of setting up an interim government that could be headed by Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus.

An election, whenever it is held, is sure to bring back the Khaleda Zia-led BNP, which, with its caboodle of Islamist allies, presided over the lowest phase in India-Bangladesh ties when it was in office from 1999 to 2004. India now has the difficult task of reaching out to those in charge of Bangladesh and dispelling the notion that it cannot do business with anyone other than Hasina. It must also be prepared to deal with a backlash by anti-Hasina forces.