Humanise response to Maoist challenge

The killing of 29 cadres, including some top commanders, is a major blow to the Maoists operating in Chhattisgarh. The operation was conducted by the BSF, along with the District Reserve Guard, reportedly on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. A large cache of arms, including sophisticated weapons, have been seized from the Maoists.

The operation has been described as an ‘encounter’ but it is not known if the usual negative sense of an ‘encounter’ attaches to the operation. It is clear that the Maoists were surprised by the attack as they suffered heavy casualties and the security forces suffered only minor losses and injuries. It is unusual that such a large number of Maoists got together at one spot and became sitting ducks for the attacking forces. The security forces had their day.