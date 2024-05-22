Humiliation over NHRC’s status

The deferral of the accreditation of India’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by the United Nations-linked Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) for the second year in a row is specifically a sign of disapproval of the body’s functioning and generally a comment on the country’s human rights record.

The deferral was put in place by the GANHRI sub-committee on accreditation (SCA) after a peer-reviewed process. It did not downgrade the NHRC to ‘Category B’ as sought by some international organisations, but it rejected India’s request and resisted its diplomatic efforts for lifting of the deferral.

The NHRC had an uninterrupted ‘A’ grade status ever since the accreditation process started in 1999 till 2016. The status was deferred in 2016 but restored in 2017. It has now been suspended for two years in a row. The next review is likely to take place later this year or early next year.