Ignominious fall for wrestlers’ body

The WFI has itself to blame for the humiliating situation. It is embroiled in demeaning controversies, with its former chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh facing sexual harassment charges. It was the showdown between many aggrieved wrestlers, who included some of the country’s most celebrated athletes, and the administrators, who wanted to retain their hold over the body, that led to the situation. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) instituted an ad hoc panel on April 27 to hold elections within 45 days. The UWW had warned then that it may suspend the WFI if the elections were not held on schedule. The polls were repeatedly postponed, and now the UWW action has brought ignominy and disgrace to the country. The developments again bring into focus how politicians control sports bodies and also how non-sports considerations come into play in their functioning. The need to promote the interests of sports and protect the interests of sports persons takes a back seat. Other sports bodies in the country have also faced such situations in the past.