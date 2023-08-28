Ignominious fall for wrestlers’ body

United World Wrestling (UWW), the international governing body for amateur wrestling, has dealt a deadly punch to the Wresting Federation of India (WFI) with a suspension of its membership. It took the action because of the failure of the Indian body to hold elections in time. It was not unexpected as there was adequate early warning; the consequences were also known. This will lead to debarment of the country’s wrestlers from competing under the Indian flag at the world championships to be held next month in Belgrade. They will have to compete as ‘’neutral’’ athletes, and the national anthem will not be played if they reach the podium for medals. Their performances and wins will not be counted as India’s. If elections are not held and the suspension is not revoked, Indian wrestlers will not be able able to contest under the national banner in any international event, including the Olympics.
The WFI has itself to blame for the humiliating situation. It is embroiled in demeaning controversies, with its former chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh facing sexual harassment charges. It was the showdown between many aggrieved wrestlers, who included some of the country’s most celebrated athletes, and the administrators, who wanted to retain their hold over the body, that led to the situation. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) instituted an ad hoc panel on April 27 to hold elections within 45 days. The UWW had warned then that it may suspend the WFI if the elections were not held on schedule. The polls were repeatedly postponed, and now the UWW action has brought ignominy and disgrace to the country. The developments again bring into focus how politicians control sports bodies and also how non-sports considerations come into play in their functioning. The need to promote the interests of sports and protect the interests of sports persons takes a back seat. Other sports bodies in the country have also faced such situations in the past.
Strangely, the athletes are now being blamed for the situation. Brij Bhushan Sharan Sigh has said that it was because of the wrestlers who accused him of misconduct that the country has been banned by the world body. He has also insulted the wrestlers who sought justice by calling them ‘’dharna jeevi’’ players. This was after Vinesh Phogat, one of the leading wrestlers who had led the campaign for justice for women wrestlers, had rightly pointed out that the ignominy was brought about by the actions of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. There is no word on the matter from the government, which puts a high premium on national honour.