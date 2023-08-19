IIMs: Govt’s control instinct takes over

The government will also have powers to lay down conditions for the suspension or dissolution of the IIM board. The Visitor is given more powers, including the power to make audits, institute inquiries and issue directives which will be binding on the IIM management. The IIM Act of 2017 had created a system in which the institutions had sufficient operational and functional autonomy. They were recognised as “institutions of national importance with a view to help them attain standards of global excellence”. The government is actually tempted to control them because they are important institutions and produce leaders in various fields. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in the Lok Sabha that the government will not interfere in the functioning of the IIMs. But this assurance cannot be taken seriously when it wants to control the leadership appointments at these institutions. The very fact that the government thought that there was a need for a new law shows that it wants to make changes. Considering that control over education —from the school level to college and university and eminent institutions — has been a matter of priority for the government, the new law cannot be seen in any other light.