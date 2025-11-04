Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Jobs meet populism in Bihar’s poll rhetoric

Jobs meet populism in Bihar’s poll rhetoric

The state will face financial problems if even a fraction of the promises are implemented. Karnataka and Maharashtra are examples.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 18:50 IST
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 18:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BiharOpinioneditorialDH editBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us