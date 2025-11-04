Jobs meet populism in Bihar’s poll rhetoric

<p class="bodytext">The two rival electoral alliances in Bihar have gone to the voters with their manifestos – the NDA’s Sankalp Patra and the Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran (Bihar’s Tejashwi resolve) – appealing to electoral politics quite unfamiliar to the state. Caste and governance issues have always been central to Bihar’s poll campaigns. They are still pertinent issues. Both alliances have pegged their plans to social and caste combinations; governance is key too, as reflected in the NDA’s efforts to project Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the sushasan babu and reminders to the voters of the ‘jungle raj’ during the RJD/Lalu Prasad Yadav reign. But more than ever, the alliances are talking the language of jobs, development, industry, economic growth, and voter empowerment. The manifestos have reflected this shift.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Jobs for the youth and welfare measures for special groups are key components of the electoral promise. The importance of jobs in a state where youths form a significant segment of voters cannot be overstated. Large sections of the youth and even of the older population are out-migrants employed in other states. The Mahagathbandhan has promised one government job per family and a new law guaranteeing employment – a first in the country – and the NDA has offered to create one crore jobs in five years. The question of whether and how the promises will be fulfilled will be lost in rhetoric and unconvincing claims of can-do bluster. But that parties think they have to offer jobs and development may be a sign of recognition of the needs and aspirations of the people.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The two manifestos also make an avalanche of welfare promises. Women have received special attention. The NDA has promised to create 10 million lakhpati didis, and the state government has, controversially, started transferring money to women. The Mahagathbandhan’s Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana envisages Rs 2,500 a month for poor women and permanent jobs for women in self-help groups and contractual workers. The alliance has also promised to lift the 50% ceiling on reservations. Terms other than caste may be in play. Both sides have promised industrial parks, tech and fintech industries, food parks, medium and cottage industries, textile and silk hubs, and other welfare and development projects. It has sometimes been intended that parties should also tell the voters how they planned to raise the resources required to implement these poll promises. The state will face financial problems if even a fraction of the promises are implemented. Karnataka and Maharashtra are examples.</p>