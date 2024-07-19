Landslide response should be way better

Heavy rains have led to floods and landslides in different parts of Karnataka. Most rivers are in spate, and seven people are feared dead in a landslide in Uttara Kannada district. The impact of the landslide was so strong that it created ripples in the overflowing river Gangavalli, resulting in the collapse of four houses in Ulliver village. Huge boulders and tonnes of mud collapsed on houses and shops on the banks, and some vehicles passing by were washed away. Nearly 1,500 people living on the banks have been shifted to safer locations. This is reminiscent of the massive landslides in Kodagu in 2018 that killed at least 20 people, damaged 4,000 homes and destroyed hundreds of acres where coffee was grown. Not all floods are human-made–some are caused by rainfall over several days or intense rainfall over a short period, both of which can cause landslides and swelling of rivers. While we as humans are often helpless in the face of nature’s fury, the question arises whether the government has learnt any lessons from the Kodagu tragedy and such other incidents over the years. The government’s preparedness to handle the perils of climate change do not inspire confidence. Karnataka is the second most vulnerable state in India to be affected by climate change.