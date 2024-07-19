Landslide response should be way better

Heavy rains have led to floods and landslides in different parts of Karnataka. Most rivers are in spate, and seven people are feared dead in a landslide in Uttara Kannada district. The impact of the landslide was so strong that it created ripples in the overflowing river Gangavalli, resulting in the collapse of four houses in Ulliver village. Huge boulders and tonnes of mud collapsed on houses and shops on the banks, and some vehicles passing by were washed away. Nearly 1,500 people living on the banks have been shifted to safer locations. This is reminiscent of the massive landslides in Kodagu in 2018 that killed at least 20 people, damaged 4,000 homes and destroyed hundreds of acres where coffee was grown. Not all floods are human-made–some are caused by rainfall over several days or intense rainfall over a short period, both of which can cause landslides and swelling of rivers. While we as humans are often helpless in the face of nature’s fury, the question arises whether the government has learnt any lessons from the Kodagu tragedy and such other incidents over the years. The government’s preparedness to handle the perils of climate change do not inspire confidence. Karnataka is the second most vulnerable state in India to be affected by climate change.
Karnataka needs to be extra cautious because the state experiences two extreme weather conditions — drought and rainfall. Just a few months ago, 223 of its 226 taluks were declared drought-hit. Ironically, Karnataka, the second driest state after Rajasthan, experiences extreme shortage of water just a few months after it receives heavy rains, which is a sad commentary on its water management policy. There is thus a need to recharge aquifers and construct check dams and small reservoirs to conserve water during the rains so that farmers are not left high and dry during summer. Considering that areas prone to drought and flood are usually known by the patterns of the past, the government should take precautionary measures well in advance, instead of scrambling to provide relief and rehabilitation after disaster strikes.
The Karnataka State Action Plan for Climate Change (KSAPCC), approved by the Centre recently, has drawn up a Rs 52,000 crore plan to combat the impact of climate change on agriculture, horticulture, forestry, rural development and 10 other sectors. The government should implement the plan in earnest, and ensure a sustainable future for the state.