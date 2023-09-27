Manipur continues to suffer

The Manipur government’s decision to reimpose the ban on internet services within 48 hours of restoring it shows the complexity of the situation in the state and the government’s continuing failure to handle it. The government had introduced a blanket internet ban on May 3 when a Kuki protest took place that triggered violence and unrest in the succeeding weeks and months. It is the longest internet ban in the country after the two-year ban in Kashmir. The government said two days ago that it had decided to lift the ban because the “law and order situation has improved in the state”. This was a misreading not only of the situation but also of the impact of the ban. Instead of improving the situation, the ban had actually contributed to its worsening. When free flow of information is blocked, rumours and wrong information start circulating which can lead to trouble and disruption of peace. The incident in which two Kuki women were paraded naked and molested happened as a reaction to an unfounded rumour, and the country did not get to know of these horrors for weeks.