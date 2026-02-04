<p>Several questions have been raised about the excerpts from former Army chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir, <em>Four Stars of Destiny</em>. There is no clarity on why the book, submitted to the government for review, is still awaiting clearance. </p><p>The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was denied permission to quote from the book in the Lok Sabha. Eight MPs were suspended from the House over the disruption that ensued. At the centre of the controversy is the manner in which the book captures an alleged conversation between the author and the government’s leadership in 2020 amid a Chinese incursion on the LAC.</p><p> According to the excerpts, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh – after speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi – told the Army chief that the response can be an entirely “military decision”: the General was allegedly asked to do whatever he deemed appropriate.</p>.Sharad Pawar backs Rahul Gandhi over Naravane memoir row in Lok Sabha.<p>It is for the government to clarify the delayed go-ahead for the book, written by a distinguished general. If it has found some of the content objectionable, those concerns should have been conveyed to the author. Former military leaders and bureaucrats have written books centred on their professional lives. Gen Naravane should not be denied that right without reason. </p><p>Rahul Gandhi has the right to raise the matter, which is of public interest, in the Lok Sabha. The Speaker denied him permission to speak, citing rules that restricted members from quoting material not connected with the business of the House. But it has been observed that members of the House could quote from sources if they attest to the authenticity of the quoted text.</p>.<p>Critically, there has been no official word on the alleged conversation around the military response. If the exchange did happen, it amounts to the leadership of the government, including the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, being evasive on a crucial decision relating to national security. </p><p>India’s military has always functioned under the elected civilian government, which holds the responsibility to guide the military leadership on strategic matters. In a democracy, any decision involving a conflict with another country cannot be taken entirely on military considerations. The Prime Minister should disclose whether the conversation took place, and if it did not, Gen Naravane should be held accountable for making the “allegation”. </p><p>Calling Rahul Gandhi or others who demand a response from the government anti-national aligns with a familiar pattern of deflection and outrage. It only furthers political interests and adds credence to questions regarding the alleged political directions taken during a national crisis.</p>