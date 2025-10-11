Menstrual leave sets bold precedent

<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka cabinet’s approval of the Menstrual Leave Policy, 2025, marks an important step towards workplace inclusivity and women’s health rights. By granting all women employees one day of paid leave per month during menstruation, totalling twelve days annually, the state has become the first in India to make menstrual leave mandatory across both government and private sectors. The policy covers government offices, IT and garment industries, multinational companies, and other private establishments. Menstrual leave, though not a new concept internationally, has rarely been implemented comprehensively. Japan introduced such a law in 1947, followed by Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan, though most of these provisions remain unpaid or seldom utilised. Spain became the first European nation to institutionalise paid menstrual leave in 2023, while Zambia followed suit in Africa. In India, Bihar has allowed two days of menstrual leave for government employees since 1992. Karnataka’s initiative stands out for its universality, applying across both public and private sectors, thereby setting a national precedent.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is a welcome and humane decision that acknowledges a biological reality too often ignored in policy-making. Many women experience pain, fatigue or discomfort during their periods, yet continue to work out of fear of stigma or loss of pay. Recognising menstrual health as a legitimate workplace concern affirms both dignity and equality. It also helps dismantle taboos surrounding menstruation and encourages more open, empathetic conversations in workplaces. That said, implementation of this policy will inevitably face challenges. Critics cite the lack of effective verification mechanisms; others worry that it may reinforce gender stereotypes or result in subtle hiring biases against women. These fears, however, reflect deeper societal discomfort rather than flaws in the reform itself. No progressive policy is risk-free, and what matters is the sensitivity with which it is implemented. HR departments must be trained to treat menstrual leave as a matter of health and respect, not indulgence. This will ensure that the spirit of the reform is upheld.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The government must also widen its lens to include women in the unorganised sector – farm labourers, domestic workers, and small-scale industry employees – who form over 80% of India’s female workforce yet remain outside any formal benefits. Extending healthcare and leave protections to them would make this reform truly inclusive and equitable, ensuring menstrual dignity does not remain a privilege reserved for the salaried few. Karnataka’s initiative is both progressive and pragmatic. If implemented with empathy and fairness, it could serve as a model for the rest of India, triggering a quiet revolution in how workplaces value women’s well-being.</p>