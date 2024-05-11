Mischievous propaganda

A ‘working paper’ titled ‘Share of Religious Minorities’ by a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council is being misused by BJP politicians for polarising propaganda.

The report itself is mischievous and misleading in many ways, not least in the timing of its release in the midst of the election campaign.

The ‘working paper’ purports to study the increase or decrease in the share of religious majorities in the overall populations of 167 countries between 1950 and 2015. It adopts the simplistic hypothesis that if the share of the majority population decreased (or tautologically, as it says, the share of the minority population increased) in the overall population of a country, then that means the country has a conducive environment for its minorities to thrive.

The purpose of the paper, ostensibly, is to assure the world, particularly the West, that the minorities, especially Muslims, enjoy such a conducive environment in India even today under the Modi dispensation, notwithstanding that it is based on the last Census conducted in 2011 and even its projected estimates are only up to 2015.

Yet, even if we disregard its overly simplistic, even erroneous, hypothesis, the same report that is meant to send a positive message to the world is being used domestically in exactly the opposite way – to propagate the “Hindus are in danger” narrative. The ‘working paper’ shows that the share of the Muslim population in the overall population increased by 43.15% between 1950 and 2015 while that of the Hindu population decreased by 7.82%.