Motivated actions: SC must rein in ED

The court told the agency that “trial has to begin when you arrest an accused,” and continued incarceration of an accused for 18 months without trial “is bothering us.” The agency has resorted to the practice of supplementary chargesheets to circumvent the law. The right to bail flows from Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees right to life and liberty. The stringent preconditions for bail under the PMLA are at odds with this most important fundamental right. The court told the ED that the law did not bar a court from granting bail to an accused if there was prolonged incarceration and delay in trial. It has in the past struck down conditions of bail under Section 45 of the PMLA which said that the court must be satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused is not guilty of the offence and that the accused is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.