Mpox: Time for vigil, preventive measures 

The ministry has said that all measures, such as tracing of contacts and monitoring, are being undertaken and the situation is under control. It has declared that there is no indication of widespread risk to the public. The threat of Mpox has received greater attention ever since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern last month in view of its prevalence and spread in many parts of Africa. The virus is not airborne and requires close physical contact to spread. A new strain of the virus has been found in Europe and that has indicated its spread outside Africa. The disease was actually neglected for long as it was considered a problem of poor countries. While the vaccine existed and was widely used in the West, African nations were not given the required number of doses that they needed. The shipping of vaccines has started now, but production facilities have to be ramped up to meet the increasing demand. Infectious diseases, especially those caused by viruses, can emerge as global threats if they are neglected, especially when there are more travels and interactions of people across the world. The WHO has reported over 100,000 confirmed cases of Mpox in over 120 countries between January 2022 and August 2024.