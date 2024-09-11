Mpox: Time for vigil, preventive measures 

The confirmation of Mpox in a person who travelled to India from a country facing transmission of the disease should heighten vigil against the disease and strengthen steps to deal with it. According to the Union Health Ministry, the person who tested positive for the infection has been isolated and is being treated at a facility. He is reported to be stable. Though the identity of the patient and the location where the treatment is being given were not disclosed by the authorities, it has been reported that he is from Haryana and is being treated in Delhi. The authorities may have wanted to avoid panic but it should be ensured that essential details are shared with the public. Transparency is important in all public health activities. Otherwise there will be scope for misinformation and rumours which will not serve well the cause of public health.
The ministry has said that all measures, such as tracing of contacts and monitoring, are being undertaken and the situation is under control. It has declared that there is no indication of widespread risk to the public. The threat of Mpox has received greater attention ever since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern last month in view of its prevalence and spread in many parts of Africa. The virus is not airborne and requires close physical contact to spread. A new strain of the virus has been found in Europe and that has indicated its spread outside Africa. The disease was actually neglected for long as it was considered a problem of poor countries. While the vaccine existed and was widely used in the West, African nations were not given the required number of doses that they needed. The shipping of vaccines has started now, but production facilities have to be ramped up to meet the increasing demand. Infectious diseases, especially those caused by viruses, can emerge as global threats if they are neglected, especially when there are more travels and interactions of people across the world. The WHO has reported over 100,000 confirmed cases of Mpox in over 120 countries between January 2022 and August 2024.
The health ministry has said that the country’s disease surveillance network is alert and all states have been told to create awareness about the disease among healthcare workers. Last month it had instructed all authorities at airports and land ports to remain alert about incoming passengers, especially from countries with a history of infections. Nodal centres have also been identified for isolation and treatment of patients. The detection of one case calls for strengthening of the vigil and surveillance and preventive measures.