Niti Aayog row signals poor Centre-state ties

The Niti Aayog’s ninth governing council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bearing the theme of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, ended up highlighting polarisation rather than united effort.

Ten chief ministers stayed away from the meeting. Eight chief ministers from Opposition-ruled states, including Karnataka and the southern states, boycotted it, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out, calling it a boycott.

Apart from past criticism of the body and its functioning, the boycott again brings under scrutiny the role of the Niti Aayog in the larger scheme of governance, federal relations, and development. It was constituted in 2015 as an advisory body by the first Modi-led NDA government, replacing the Planning Commission, and was expected to promote cooperative federalism.