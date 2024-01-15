No need to white-top perfectly good M G Road

Bengaluru has two kinds of roads, besides the conventional ones. The ones in the Tender SURE category are built according to specific guidelines, with an emphasis not just on the surface but also on the underground utilities and the rights of pedestrians. However, what has caught the fancy of politicians and civic officials is white-topping, which involves building roads with cement. White-topping is exorbitantly expensive, at over 10 times the cost of asphalting. But politicians irrespective of the party in power have justified the cost, claiming that white-topped roads have a life span of 25 to 40 years. Interestingly, a committee set up by the then Yediyurappa government to look into irregularities did not find any evidence of misappropriation of funds. But it highlighted unscientific selection of roads, shoddy work, and poor detailing in project reports. This being the case, one wonders if these roads will last up to 40 years, as claimed by the government.