Not just Adani, SEBI too under a shadow

These are serious charges which indict not only the Adani Group but also SEBI, whose responsibility it is to ensure that the stock market rules are observed, to enforce them if they are not, and to punish violations. SEBI, which was expected to investigate the charges against the Adani Group on orders from the Supreme Court, has told the court that it has completed the probe into all but two allegations, and is awaiting information on foreign investments. If the media reports are correct, SEBI has suppressed information and resorted to misrepresentation, and is liable to perjury. It will also be considered complicit in the alleged irregularities. There is the need for an explanation as to why it failed to get the information which journalists have managed to find and analyse. What comes through all this is the Adani Group’s political backing, without which SEBI could not have acted the way that it did.