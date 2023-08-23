Online education isn’t reaching those in need

The Covid pandemic had shown the importance of online education and the role smartphones play in it. The realisation still stays but the urgency has receded after physical classes started. This is particularly so for the rural areas where infrastructure and facilities are inadequate and awareness levels are lower than in urban areas. According to official data, there is an increase in the percentage of government schools with internet facility from 13.6% in 2020-21 to 24.2% in 2021-22. There is disparity among states, with variations ranging from 100% in Delhi to 10% in Assam. States have been advised to enter into MoUs with BSNL to provide internet access to all government schools. There are also financial provisions for setting up Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs and smart classrooms. These need to be pursued so that students have greater access to online education. The level of access at present is low and it will lead to increased disparity between urban and rural students. This will have serious consequences on the educational levels and career opportunities of rural students. It should also be noted that the number of rural students are much larger than urban students.