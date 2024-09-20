ONOE is unworkable, harms federal polity

The Narendra Modi government has officially endorsed the proposal for a “One, Nation, One Election” (ONOE) system with the Union cabinet accepting the recommendations of the committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which it had appointed.

The government and the BJP have persisted with the idea for many years, and now a blueprint of the plan has emerged. The committee could only have done a job scripted by the government, and a former President’s name was used to give credibility to the recommendations.

The committee has proposed simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as a first step, and municipal and panchayat elections within 100 days in the next phase. It has laid out a roadmap and procedures for implementation of the idea and prescribed no less than 18 constitutional amendments to enable it.