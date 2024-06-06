Pandemic pact remains work in progress

The world pandemic agreement, which is under negotiation from the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, remains a work in progress, and may be a long way off still. It is a new global agreement conceived with the aim of protecting the world from inevitable future pandemic emergencies and ensuring that the world is better prepared for them. The aim is to “strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” with “equity as the goal and outcome”. The World Health Assembly (WHA), which was held in Geneva recently, has decided to continue the negotiations among 194 countries which are on board. It has agreed to work on the format and the process of the agreement and finalise it by next year. Though the Inter-Governmental Negotiating Body (INB) has done some spade work, much more remains to be done.