<p>Mumbai: Actor, model, producer and philanthropist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonu-sood">Sonu Sood</a> sold an apartment in the Mahalaxmi area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, for Rs 8.10 crore, according to Square Yards, a prominent player in the real estate sector, offering a diverse range of services including consultancy, housing transactions, mortgage advisory. home interiors & property management. </p><p>According to property registration documents reviewed by the online property portal Square Yards, the transaction was registered in August 2025.</p><p>According to the property registration documents, the apartment sold by Sonu Sood has a carpet area of 1,247 sq.ft. (116 sq.m.) and built-up area of 139.07 sq. m. (~1,497 sq. ft.). </p><p>"The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 48.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents suggests that Sood bought the property in 2012 for Rs. 5.16 crore," a press statement said on Thursday.</p><p>In 1999, Sonu Sood began his career through his first two Tamil language films, <em>Kallazhagar</em> and <em>Nenjinile</em>. He made his Hindi film debut with <em>Shaheed-E-Azam</em> (2002), where he played the role of Bhagat Singh. He rose to fame with popular films like <em>Dabangg</em> (2010) and <em>Simmba</em> (2018). </p><p>Apart from Bollywood, he has also worked extensively in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.</p>